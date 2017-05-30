May 30 Fluor Corp

* U.S. Department of Energy selects Fluor joint venture for Paducah site deactivation contract

* Fluor Corp - ‍performance-based contract is valued at approximately $1.5 billion over 10 years​

* Fluor - ‍Base term off contract is five years valued at approximately $750 million followed by 3-year and 2-year option periods