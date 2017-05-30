BRIEF-Chorus Aviation delivers third new Bombardier CRJ1000 regional jet to Air Nostrum
* Delivery of a third new Bombardier CRJ1000 regional jet to Air Nostrum, Lineas Aereas Del Mediterraneo, S.A.
May 30 Fluor Corp
* U.S. Department of Energy selects Fluor joint venture for Paducah site deactivation contract
* Fluor Corp - performance-based contract is valued at approximately $1.5 billion over 10 years
* Fluor - Base term off contract is five years valued at approximately $750 million followed by 3-year and 2-year option periods Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Delivery of a third new Bombardier CRJ1000 regional jet to Air Nostrum, Lineas Aereas Del Mediterraneo, S.A.
WASHINGTON, June 22 U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said on Thursday he would support taking action against U.S. automaker Ford's decision to move some production to China if the shift was because of "non-economic reasons."