Feb 17 U.S. Department of Justice:

* Department of Justice and EPA announce $15 million settlement to clean up contamination at Sauget Area 1 sites

* Pharmacia LLC Solutia, ExxonMobil, Cerro Flow Products agreed to clean up waste disposal sites comprising Sauget Area 1 superfund site in Illinois Source text - (bit.ly/2ls7TR5) Further company coverage: