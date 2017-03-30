BRIEF-International Road Dynamics receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
* Receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
March 30 Abbvie Inc:
* U.S. FDA approves addition of moderate to severe fingernail psoriasis data to Abbvie's Humira (adalimumab) prescribing information
* Abbvie Inc - phase 3 data demonstrate improvement in moderate to severe fingernail psoriasis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: