May 10 Merck & Co Inc

* Fda approves Merck's Keytruda® (pembrolizumab) as first-line combination therapy with pemetrexed and carboplatin for patients with metastatic nonsquamous non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), irrespective of PD-l1 expression

* Merck & Co Inc - Under FDA's accelerated approval regulations, this indication is approved based on tumor response rate and progression-free survival