Novo Nordisk submits U.S. application for Tresiba label update
* Novo Nordisk submits application in the US for including data from the DEVOTE trial in the Tresiba label
March 7 (Reuters) -
* U.S. FDA approves serenity pharmaceutical's Noctiva(tm) (desmopressin acetate) - the first drug approved for the treatment of nocturia Source text for Eikon:
* BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF LIFEWATCH SUPPORTS THE IMPROVED OFFER BY BIOTELEMETRY