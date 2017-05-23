US STOCKS-U.S. stocks rise on tech gains, oil rebound
* Indexes up: Dow 0.09 pct, S&P 0.24 pct, Nasdaq 0.44 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
May 23 Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc-
* Ultragenyx announces recombinant human beta-glucuronidase biologics license application and marketing authorization application filed and accepted for review; FDA grants priority review status
* Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc - prescription drug user fee act (pdufa) goal date for a decision is november 16, 2017
* Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc - opinion from committee for medicinal products for human use (chmp) is expected in first half of 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 23 U.S. energy firms added oil rigs for a record 23rd week in a row, extending a year-long drilling recovery as producers boost spending on expectations crude prices will rise in future months despite this week's decline to a 10-month low. Drillers added 11 oil rigs in the week to June 23, bringing the total count up to 758, the most since April 2015, energy services firm Baker Hughes Inc said in its closely followed report on Friday.