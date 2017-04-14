BRIEF-Sanchez Production Partners changes name to Sanchez Midstream Partners
* Sanchez production partners will change its name to sanchez midstream partners; announces new ticker symbol and website
April 14 Incyte Corp:
* U.S. FDA issues complete response letter for baricitinib
* Letter indicates that FDA is unable to approve application in its current form
* Specifically, FDA indicated that additional clinical data are needed to determine most appropriate doses
* FDA also stated that additional data are necessary to further characterize safety concerns across treatment arms
* "Companies disagree with agency's conclusions"
* Incyte is evaluating impact of complete response on its previously-issued milestone and research and development expense guidance for 2017
* Lilly is reaffirming both its financial guidance for 2017 and its mid-term guidance for remainder of this decade
* Novartis receives FDA approval for expanded use of zykadia® in first-line alk-positive metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (nsclc)