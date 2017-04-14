April 14 Incyte Corp:

* U.S. FDA issues complete response letter for baricitinib

* Letter indicates that FDA is unable to approve application in its current form

* Specifically, FDA indicated that additional clinical data are needed to determine most appropriate doses

* FDA also stated that additional data are necessary to further characterize safety concerns across treatment arms

* "Companies disagree with agency's conclusions"

* Incyte is evaluating impact of complete response on its previously-issued milestone and research and development expense guidance for 2017

* Lilly is reaffirming both its financial guidance for 2017 and its mid-term guidance for remainder of this decade