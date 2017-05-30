May 30 Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd

* U.S. Food and Drug Administration says approved first generic versions of Strattera for attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder in pediatric, adult patients‍​

* U.S. FDA says Apotex, Teva Pharmaceuticals USA, Aurobindo Pharma, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals gained approval to market Atomoxetine in multiple strengths