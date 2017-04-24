BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 24 Us Foods Holding Corp
* US FOODS AGREES TO ACQUIRE FIRSTCLASS FOODS
* TERMS OF ACQUISITION WERE NOT DISCLOSED
* AGREED TO ACQUIRE FIRSTCLASS FOODS, A PRIVATELY OWNED MEAT MANUFACTURING COMPANY BASED IN HAWTHORNE, CALIFORNIA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results