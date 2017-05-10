BRIEF-Cleantech: Enersize signs profit sharing agreement with additional BOE plant
* CLEANTECH INVEST PORTFOLIO COMPANY ENERSIZE SIGNS PROFIT SHARING AGREEMENT WITH ADDITIONAL BOE PLANT
May 10 US Foods Holding Corp:
* Files for offering of upto 35.0 million shares of co's common stock by the selling stockholders - SEC filing
* Says co will not receive any proceeds from the sale of our common stock by the selling stockholders Source text: (bit.ly/2q42ulx) Further company coverage:
June 20Meiho Enterprise Co Ltd * Says it sold a Tokyo-based property on June 20 * Price undisclosed Source text in Japanese:https://goo.gl/2x4pB4 Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)