Italy lags sluggish European shares as political worries weigh
* Lanxess boosted as Warren Buffet buys stake (Adds details, updates prices)
Feb 17 US Foods Holding Corp:
* US Foods Holding Corp- on february 17, 2017, co entered into an amendment to its existing term loan credit agreement- sec filing
* Amendment amends certain pricing terms of its outstanding term loans in an aggregate principal amount of $2.189 billion
* US Foods Holding - third loan credit amendment lowers applicable margin on term loan borrowings to 2.75 pct per annum for libor borrowings
* US Foods Holding - third loan credit amendment lowers applicable margin on term loan borrowings to 1.75 pct per annum for abr borrowings Source text- bit.ly/2lsz12L Further company coverage:
* Europe's No.2 copper miner, Poland's state-run KGHM, is not concerned about the recent strengthening of zloty, the company's Chief Executive Radoslaw Domagalski-Labedzki says