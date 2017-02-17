Feb 17 US Foods Holding Corp:

* US Foods Holding Corp- on february 17, 2017, co entered into an amendment to its existing term loan credit agreement- sec filing

* Amendment amends certain pricing terms of its outstanding term loans in an aggregate principal amount of $2.189 billion

* US Foods Holding - third loan credit amendment lowers applicable margin on term loan borrowings to 2.75 pct per annum for libor borrowings

* US Foods Holding - third loan credit amendment lowers applicable margin on term loan borrowings to 2.75 pct per annum for libor borrowings

* US Foods Holding - third loan credit amendment lowers applicable margin on term loan borrowings to 1.75 pct per annum for abr borrowings