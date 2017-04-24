BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018
April 24 Us Geothermal Inc:
* U.S. Geothermal Inc nnounces ceo update and establishment of an executive committee of the board
* U.S geothermal inc - company will not extend employment agreement for CEO Dennis Gilles beyond its current term expiring on July 18, 2017
* U.S. Geothermal Inc - discussing a role for gilles as an outside advisor to company after his agreement expires
* U.S. Geothermal Inc- board has established an executive committee to oversee search for a new ceo
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results