BA cancels flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick after IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
April 27 Us Geothermal Inc
* u.s. Geothermal inc. Provides update on raft river expansion program
* Phase ii of ongoing plan to increase output at raft river from its current generation level of 10 mws commenced in march
* Us geothermal inc- production from rrg-5 started on march 21, 2017 and is currently operating at rate of 1,100 gallons per minute
* Us geothermal inc- addition of the flow to plant has increased net power production by approximately 0.71 mws
* Us geothermal inc- at raft river we expect to have additional increases in generation over quarter as we upgrade downstream equipment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways flights in Britain were being delayed and passengers were suffering long waits at airports on Saturday because of a global system outage, the airline said.