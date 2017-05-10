May 10 Us Geothermal Inc

* U.S. Geothermal Inc. reports first quarter 2017 results and reaffirms 2017 guidance

* Q1 revenue $8.44 million versus I/B/E/S view $8 million

* Announced CEO update and formation of an executive committee to oversee search for a new CEO

* US Geothermal Inc - Qtrly earnings per share $0.01

* Board of directors elected to not renew employment agreement with Chief Executive Officer, Dennis Gilles

* US Geothermal Inc - Reaffirmed guidance for 2017

* In quarter, expanded board of directors to eight members, including one new independent director

* US Geothermal Inc - Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.02