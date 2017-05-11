May 11 U.S. Global Investors Inc

* U.S. Global investors reports 19% year-over-year growth in assets under management for third quarter of 2017 fiscal year

* Q3 earnings per share $0.00

* Q3 revenue $1.7 million

* Says average AUM $841 million for quarter ended March 31, 2017, versus average of $709 million for same quarter a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: