BRIEF-Parexel to be acquired by Pamplona Capital
* Parexel International enters definitive agreement to be acquired by Pamplona Capital Management for $88.10 per share in cash
May 11 U.S. Global Investors Inc
* U.S. Global investors reports 19% year-over-year growth in assets under management for third quarter of 2017 fiscal year
* Q3 earnings per share $0.00
* Q3 revenue $1.7 million
* Says average AUM $841 million for quarter ended March 31, 2017, versus average of $709 million for same quarter a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Parexel International enters definitive agreement to be acquired by Pamplona Capital Management for $88.10 per share in cash
* Says approved proposal for fund raising by way of issuance of senior unsecured long term bonds in nature of debentures Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: