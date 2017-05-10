BRIEF-Accretive to sign 7.5 bln yen overdraft agreement and 10 bln yen loan agreement
* Says it will sign an overdraft agreement for 7.5 billion yen, with Mizuho Bank, Ltd, on June 26
May 10 (Reuters) -
* Us lbm holdings inc files for ipo of up to $100 million - sec filing
* Us lbm holdings inc - intend to apply to list its class a common stock under the symbol "lbm"
* Us lbm holdings inc - barclays, RBC capital markets, credit suisse are underwriters to ipo Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2pyIGDM)
* Says it will sign an overdraft agreement for 7.5 billion yen, with Mizuho Bank, Ltd, on June 26
SHANGHAI, June 20 China stocks slipped on Tuesday amid lingering concerns over liquidity conditions, even as investors awaited a decision by U.S. index provider MSCI on whether to add mainland shares to its Emerging Markets Index .