May 23 Raytheon Co

* U.S. Navy awards Raytheon $28 million for variable depth sonar

* Raytheon co says under contract, Raytheon will advance its design to a full pre-production test article, expected to be complete in late 2018

* Raytheon co says contract includes options for production which, if exercised, brings total contract value to more than $300 million