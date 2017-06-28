BRIEF-Diebold Nixdorf agrees to sell legacy Diebold business in UK to Cennox Group
* Diebold Nixdorf satisfies CMA requirements, enabling fully integrated presence in U.K. and Ireland
June 28 US Oil Sands Inc:
* US Oil Sands Inc announces updates on financing and voluntary delisting from the TSX Venture Exchange
* US Oil Sands Inc - company expects exchange to delist common shares on June 29, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Diebold Nixdorf satisfies CMA requirements, enabling fully integrated presence in U.K. and Ireland
* Our report finds that proposed transaction raises public interest concerns relating to media plurality