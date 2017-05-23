US STOCKS-S&P, Nasdaq rise as tech stocks gain, oil rebounds
* Indexes up: Dow 0.07 pct, S&P 0.19 pct, Nasdaq 0.22 pct (Adds details, comment, updates price)
May 23 US Oil Sands Inc:
* At March 31, 2017 company had a working capital deficit of $10.9 million
* Co's ability to remain a going concern is dependent upon availability of additional financing, among others Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Northern blizzard resources inc. Announces voting results of annual and special meeting, appoints new chairman and chief operating officer