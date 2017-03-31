March 31 U.S. Physical Therapy Inc:

* U.S. Physical Therapy provides update on form 10-k filing and announces increase in quarterly dividend

* Increases quarterly dividend by 18 percent to $0.20per share

* U.S. Physical Therapy- filing of annual report on form 10-k for year ended Dec 31, 2016 will not occur until after extended march 31, 2017 deadline Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: