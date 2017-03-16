Lenovo's struggling mobile business sets sites on high-end market
* Lenovo mobile loss widens, despite overall return to profit
March 16 U.S. Physical Therapy Inc
* Q4 revenue $90.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $91.9 million
* U.S. Physical Therapy Inc says company to restate prior financials due to accounting correction for redeemable non-controlling interests
* U.S. Physical Therapy Inc says accounting correction for redeemable non-controlling interests and restatement of prior period financial statements
* U.S. Physical Therapy Inc says accounting error did not affect any of company's De Novo partnership agreements
* U.S. Physical Therapy Inc says error will result in reporting of a material weakness in internal controls over financial reporting Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Lenovo mobile loss widens, despite overall return to profit
SAO PAULO, May 28 Brazilian federal prosecutors on Sunday made a new offer to JBS SA's controlling shareholder, J&F Investimentos, that it pay a 10.99 billion real ($3.37 billion) fine for its role in massive corruption scandals.