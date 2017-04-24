BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018
April 24 U.S. Silica Holdings Inc:
* U.S. Silica holdings, inc. Announces first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.03
* Q1 revenue $244.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $233.9 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share $0.03 excluding items
* U.S. Silica Holdings Inc - anticipates that its capital expenditures for 2017 will be in range of $125 million to $150 million
