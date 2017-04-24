April 24 U.S. Silica Holdings Inc:

* U.S. Silica holdings, inc. Announces first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.03

* Q1 revenue $244.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $233.9 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share $0.03 excluding items

* U.S. Silica Holdings Inc - anticipates that its capital expenditures for 2017 will be in range of $125 million to $150 million