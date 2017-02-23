Feb 23 (Reuters) -
* U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin says sees limited
impact from trump administration policies in 2017 -fox business
network
* U.S. Treasury Secretary Mnuchin says does not expect to
see growth until 2018 -fox interview
* Mnuchin says going to have a combined tax plan with
congress -FBN interview
* Mnuchin says both tax plan and regulatory relief will use
"dynamic scoring" to boost revenues
* Mnuchin says u.s. National debt is a longer-term issue,
not a shorter-term one
* Mnuchin, asked about entitlement programs, says trump's
priorities are defense and border security
* Mnuchin says it's a "good assumption" that trump budget
will boost military spending -FBN interview
* Mnuchin says wants to make sure that u.s. Banks are
lending
* Mnuchin says Volcker rule has reduced market liquidity,
wants more clarity on its definitions -FBN interview
* Mnuchin says trump administration has concerns about
certain aspects of border adjustment tax, likes other aspects
* Mnuchin says can't leave Fannie, Freddie in same state,
under gov't control, for next four years
* Mnuchin says short term increases in dollar reflect
optimism over trump economic plan -FBN interview
* Mnuchin says does not see any changes to NAFTA in
short-term
(Reporting by David Lawder and Susan Heavey)