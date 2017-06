June 20 (Reuters) -

* U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on CNBC says not concerned about slower tax receipts

* U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on CNBC says expect to get tax reform done this year

* U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on CNBC says urging debt ceiling action as soon as possible

* U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on CNBC says no impact from debt ceiling through early september Source text - cnb.cx/2sOAfK7 (Bengaluru Newsroom)