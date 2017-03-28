UPDATE 6-BA cancels flights from London as global IT outage causes chaos
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Adds comment by BA's chief executive)
March 28 USA Technologies Inc
* USA Technologies Inc- On March 24 entered into a third amendment to loan and security agreement dated as of March 29, 2016, as amended
* USA Technologies Inc - Loan agreement provides for a secured asset-based revolving line of credit facility of up to $12.0 million
* USA Technologies - Third amendment, among other things, extends maturity date of line of credit from March 29, 2017 until September 30, 2018 Source text: [bit.ly/2o8minK] Further company coverage:
May 27 General Motors Co said on Saturday that proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services has recommended that shareholders vote against a slate of directors proposed by hedge fund Greenlight Capital and reject the hedge fund's plan to divide GM shares into two classes.