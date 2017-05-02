May 2 USANA Health Sciences Inc:

* USANA Health Sciences reports first quarter financial results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.91, excluding items

* Q1 sales rose 6.2 percent to $255.3 million

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $3.80 to $4.10

* Sees FY 2017 sales $1.04 billion to $1.07 billion

* Q1 earnings per share $0.86

* Company reiterates 2017 outlook

* G. Douglas Hekking named as new Chief Financial Officer

* Qtrly earnings were impacted by additional expense related to previously disclosed internal investigation during quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: