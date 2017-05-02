Fosun, others eye Australia's Origin Energy gas assets worth $1.5 bln-sources
* Lattice sale would be top Australian oil, gas deal since 2015
May 2 USANA Health Sciences Inc:
* USANA Health Sciences reports first quarter financial results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.91, excluding items
* Q1 sales rose 6.2 percent to $255.3 million
* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $3.80 to $4.10
* Sees FY 2017 sales $1.04 billion to $1.07 billion
* Q1 earnings per share $0.86
* Company reiterates 2017 outlook
* G. Douglas Hekking named as new Chief Financial Officer
* Qtrly earnings were impacted by additional expense related to previously disclosed internal investigation during quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Asure software acquires iSystems and Compass HRM; announces public offering of common stock