UPDATE 5-British Airways resumes flights from London after IT outage but many passengers still wait
* But Heathrow says expects BA flight delays and cancellations
March 8 USD Partners Lp:
* USD Partners Lp announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* USD Partners Lp - increased quarterly cash distribution to $0.33 per unit
* USD Partners Lp - "as crude oil production in Western Canada and demand for our assets increase, we expect to grow distribution by 5-10% in 2017"
* USD Partners Lp - qtrly total revenues $28.6 million versus $26.1 million
* Qtrly net income $4 million versus $6.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, May 28 A union representing Canadian National Railway Co conductors said it plans to strike on Tuesday morning after the railroad announced new work rules in the midst of negotiations to replace a contract that expired last year.