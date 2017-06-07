BRIEF-Yume declares special dividend and quarterly dividend
* Yume Inc - board of directors has declared a special dividend of $1.00 per share, and a quarterly dividend of $0.03 per share
June 7 USD Partners Lp:
* USD Partners Lp announces pricing of public offering of common units
* Agreed to sell 3 million common units at a public offering price of $11.60 per common unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Yume Inc - board of directors has declared a special dividend of $1.00 per share, and a quarterly dividend of $0.03 per share
* Hill International receives $21.7 million contract from Penndot to manage i-95 reconstruction in Philadelphia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: