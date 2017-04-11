CHICAGO, April 11 The U.S. Department of Agriculture:

* The USDA says it is delaying until Oct. 19 the effective date of its Farmer Fair Practices Rules, approved under the administration of former President Obama.

* The USDA asks the public to comment until June 12 on how it should proceed with the rules.

* In December, the USDA said the rules would help protect U.S. chicken producers from mistreatment by the small group of meat companies that control most of the country's production. Source: here%20Release-%20FFPR%20Extension%20(V8%20Web).pdf

(Reporting by Tom Polansek)