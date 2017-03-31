US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends little changed ahead of holiday
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
March 31 Ushdev International Ltd
* Says approves slump sale of 9.9 MW of Tamil Nadu undertaking, 8 MW of Maharashtra undertaking to Ushdev Engitech
* Says renounced subscription to rights issue made by UIL Singapore (Pte) ltd and UIL Hongkong Ltd
* Says approves slump sale of 1.6 MW of Karnataka undertaking to Ushdev Windpark Source text: bit.ly/2ohPUzi Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)