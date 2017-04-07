BRIEF-Global Daily Fantasy Sports says purchased Mondogoal Limited's operating assets
* Global Daily Fantasy Sports Inc. acquires Mondogoal, a leader in daily fantasy sports, renews agreement with operators Lottomatica & Sisal
April 7 Toshiba Corp:
* U.S. International Trade Commission says investigating Toshiba flash memory devices
* USITC says investigating at request of Taiwan's Macronix International
* USITC says Macronix International alleges patent violations by Toshiba flash memory devices
* USITC says Macronix requesting a limited exclusion order and a cease and desist order be issued Source text: bit.ly/2nQth0F Further company coverage: (Reporting By Chris Gallagher and Makiko Yamazaki)
* Changyou.com announces formation of independent special committee to review preliminary non-binding proposal to acquire the company