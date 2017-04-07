April 7 Toshiba Corp:

* U.S. International Trade Commission says investigating Toshiba flash memory devices

* USITC says investigating at request of Taiwan's Macronix International

* USITC says Macronix International alleges patent violations by Toshiba flash memory devices

* USITC says Macronix requesting a limited exclusion order and a cease and desist order be issued Source text: bit.ly/2nQth0F Further company coverage: (Reporting By Chris Gallagher and Makiko Yamazaki)