May 24 USU SOFTWARE AG:

* SALES OF EUR 18,887 THOUSAND IN FIRST THREE MONTHS OF 2017 (Q1 2016: EUR 16,957 THOUSAND), A YEAR-ON-YEAR INCREASE OF 11.4%

* Q1 EBITDA HALVED YEAR-ON-YEAR TO EUR 796 THOUSAND (Q1 2016: EUR 1,654 THOUSAND)

* Q1 NET PROFIT DECLINED FROM EUR 882 THOUSAND IN Q1 OF 2016 TO EUR -115 THOUSAND IN PERIOD UNDER REVIEW

* IS RAISING ITS SALES FORECAST FOR USU GROUP BY EUR 3 MILLION

* REVISED FORECAST FOR 2017 FISCAL YEAR INVOLVES AN INCREASE IN CONSOLIDATED SALES TO BETWEEN EUR 86 MILLION AND EUR 91 MILLION, ACCOMPANIED BY A RISE IN ADJUSTED EBIT TO EUR 10-11.5 MILLION

* IS CONFIRMING ITS MEDIUM-TERM FORECAST FOR USU GROUP TO 2020, WITH FORECAST SALES GROWTH TO EUR 140 MILLION ACCOMPANIED BY AN INCREASE IN ADJUSTED EBIT TO OVER EUR 20 MILLION

* SHAREHOLDERS OF USU SOFTWARE AG CAN EXPECT TO PARTICIPATE SUBSTANTIALLY IN COMPANY'S OPERATING SUCCESS ONCE AGAIN IN 2017 IN LINE WITH SHAREHOLDER-FRIENDLY DIVIDEND POLICY