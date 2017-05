March 31 UTI Group:

* FY net income group share 0.7 million euros ($747,670) versus 0.4 million euros year ago

* FY recurring operating income 1.4 million euros versus 0.9 million euros year ago

* FY revenue 28.7 million euros versus 28.7 million euros year ago

* In 2017, UTI Group anticipates a wait-and-see attitude among clients due to upcoming political events

* In 2017 the group aims to maintain its level of activity and will continue its efforts to improve its profitability Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9362 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)