Strike at Volkswagen's Slovak unit to continue after talks fail - union
BRATISLAVA, June 22 A strike at Volkswagen's Slovak unit will continue into a fourth day after talks on wage deal failed, union chief Zoroslav Smolinsky said on Thursday.
May 24UTour Group Co Ltd :
* Says it will pay FY 2016 cash dividend to shareholders of record on May 26
* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on May 31 and the dividend will be paid on May 31
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/CSUSNs

* Summer Infant Inc files for mixed shelf of up to $30 million - SEC filing