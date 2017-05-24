BRIEF-LPL names Scott Seese managing director and chief information officer
* LPL names Scott Seese managing director and chief information officer
May 24 Utstarcom Holdings Corp:
* Utstarcom provides update on form 20-f filing
* Utstarcom Holdings Corp - on May 19, 2017, co received letter from listing qualifications NASDAQ
* Utstarcom - letter stating that since co has not yet filed annual report on form 20-F, it is no longer in compliance with rules for continued listing
* Utstarcom Holdings Corp - company has until July 18, 2017 to submit to NASDAQ a plan to regain compliance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Bombardier - on june 21, 2017, ilyushin finance and co. And an undisclosed airline have signed a framework agreement on lease of six cs300 aircraft