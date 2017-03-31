March 31 UTStarcom Holdings Corp:
* Says preliminary proposal to acquire co from consortium of
investors for us$2.15 in cash/share
* UTStarcom announces receipt of a preliminary non-binding
proposal to acquire the company
* Board formed special committee consisting of 2 independent
and disinterested directors, Sean Shao, Xiaoping Li to consider
proposal
* Received preliminary non-binding proposal letter from
consortium members to acquire all co's shares not owned by
consortium members
* Consortium members consist of Shah Capital Opportunity
Fund LP, Himanshu Shah, Hong Liang Lu and his affiliates,
Tenling Ti
