BRIEF-ONGC chairman says natural gas production no more a profitable business
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18
April 28 Uttam Galva Steels Ltd
* March quarter net profit 1.39 billion rupees versus loss 6.71 billion rupees year ago
* March quarter net sales 8.94 billion rupees versus 17.25 billion rupees year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18
* Dilip Shanghvi says may have single digit decline in consol revenue for FY 18 versus FY 17