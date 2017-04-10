April 10 Uttam Sugar Mills Ltd

* Uttam Sugar Mills says temporarily stoppage of distillery division situated at Barkatpur unit

* Uttam Sugar Mills says unable to quantify loss at present

* Uttam Sugar Mills says co taking steps to seek permission of CPCB to re-start operations of distillery division

* Uttam Sugar Mills Ltd says co expects to restart manufacturing operations soon