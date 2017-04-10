US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends little changed ahead of holiday
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
April 10 Uttam Sugar Mills Ltd
* Uttam Sugar Mills says temporarily stoppage of distillery division situated at Barkatpur unit
* Uttam Sugar Mills says unable to quantify loss at present
* Uttam Sugar Mills says co taking steps to seek permission of CPCB to re-start operations of distillery division
* Uttam Sugar Mills Ltd says co expects to restart manufacturing operations soon Source text: (bit.ly/2oQFy9F) Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)