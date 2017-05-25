BRIEF-Blackberry Q1 non-GAAP EPS of $0.02
* Blackberry Ltd Q1 non-GAAP EPS of $0.02; qtrly GAAP EPS of $1.23
May 25 Uzabase Inc
* Says top shareholder, CCO of the co, decreased voting power in the co to 20.9 percent, from 24.6 percent
* Change occurred on May 25
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/zg2PH9
BERLIN, June 23 The chief executive of German publisher Axel Springer is confident that internet companies like Facebook, Snapchat and Google will help news providers make more money from their content.