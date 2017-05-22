May 22Uzabase Inc
* Says its unit NewsPicks Inc plans a business alliance
through a joint venture NewsPicks USA, LLC, with U.S.-based firm
Dow Jones & Company, Inc., in New York
* Says the two companies will cooperate on development of
U.S. version NewsPicks and provision of service through this JV
* Says the two companies holds a 50 percent stake in the JV
respectively
* Says capital of this JV will be increased to $3 million in
May, and business will start from June 1
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/UtLpM7
