May 22Uzabase Inc

* Says its unit NewsPicks Inc plans a business alliance through a joint venture NewsPicks USA, LLC, with U.S.-based firm Dow Jones & Company, Inc., in New York

* Says the two companies will cooperate on development of U.S. version NewsPicks and provision of service through this JV

* Says the two companies holds a 50 percent stake in the JV respectively

* Says capital of this JV will be increased to $3 million in May, and business will start from June 1

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/UtLpM7

