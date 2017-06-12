BRIEF-Fine Blanking & Tool to pay 2016 dividend on July 27
* Says it will pay dividend for 2016 to shareholders on July 27
June 12V V Food & Beverage Co Ltd :
* Says scraped issuance of 2017 1st tranche super short-term financing notes worth 200 million yuan
* GETS FINANCING OF 633,120 ZLOTYS FOR ITS PROJECT REGARDING PROMOTION OF CO'S PRODUCTS ABROAD