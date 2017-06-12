BRIEF-Fine Blanking & Tool to pay 2016 dividend on July 27
* Says it will pay dividend for 2016 to shareholders on July 27
June 12 V V Food & Beverage Co Ltd :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.02 yuan(before tax)/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 15
* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 16 and the dividend will be paid on June 16
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/zmL8Iv
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says it will pay dividend for 2016 to shareholders on July 27
* GETS FINANCING OF 633,120 ZLOTYS FOR ITS PROJECT REGARDING PROMOTION OF CO'S PRODUCTS ABROAD Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)