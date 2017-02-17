BRIEF-India's Everlon Synthetics March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter profit 7.9 million rupees versus 2.1 million rupees year ago
Feb 17 V1 Group Ltd
* Estimated that group will record a loss attributable to owners of company for year ended 31 december 2016
* Expected results due to group's tele-media business was still undergoing a strategic realignment process Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBLIN, May 29 Irish annual retail sales volumes increased at the slowest pace in almost four years in April due largely to a Brexit-influenced fall in car sales, central statistics office data showed on Monday.