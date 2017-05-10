BRIEF-Capital Markets Authority clarifies on alleged purchase/takeover of National Bank of Kenya by KCB Group
* Clarify no regulatory filings made by KCB Group regarding possible acquisition of majority shares of National Bank Of Kenya
May 10 TURKIYE VAKIFLAR BANKASI TAO:
* Q1 NET PROFIT OF 1.22 BILLION LIRA VERSUS 516.7 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO
* Q1 NET INTEREST INCOME OF 2.38 BILLION LIRA VERSUS 1.55 BILLION LIRA YEAR AGO
June 20 Serco Group Plc has won a contract worth about A$2.6 billion ($1.98 billion) to operate what will be Australia's largest correctional facility, the British outsourcing company said on Tuesday.