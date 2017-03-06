March 6 Turkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Tao

* On March 3rd, 2017, under the coordination of ICBC Turkey, Vakıf Bank signed a bilateral loan agreement with ICBC Dubai amounting USD 250 million with 3 years maturity

* Says loan will be used for trade finance purposes together with general purpose financial needs

