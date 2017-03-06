BRIEF-SocGen's ALD to buy BBVA Autorenting
* SocGen's ALD has signed an agreement to acquire BBVA Autorenting, the Spanish full-service leasing subsidiary of BBVA
March 6 Turkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Tao
* On March 3rd, 2017, under the coordination of ICBC Turkey, Vakıf Bank signed a bilateral loan agreement with ICBC Dubai amounting USD 250 million with 3 years maturity
* Says loan will be used for trade finance purposes together with general purpose financial needs
* HOIST FINANCE AB (PUBL) - ON MAY 26, HOIST KREDIT AB'S, A FULLY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF HOIST FINANCE AB, LONG- AND SHORT TERM ISSUER RATING WAS UPGRADED TO BAA3/PRIME-3 BY MOODY'S INVESTORS SERVICE