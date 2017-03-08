BRIEF-Upper Egypt Flour Mills nine-month consol profit rises
* Nine-month consol net profit EGP 171.4 million versus EGP 99.1 million year ago
March 8 Vakko:
* FY 2016 net profit of 15.1 million lira ($4.05 million) versus 3.6 million lira year ago
* FY 2016 revenue of 520.4 million lira versus 451.4 million lira year ago Source text for Eikon:
($1 = 3.7283 liras)
MONACO, May 28 Pirelli is committed to Formula One but there are no plans to take a stake in the sport following Liberty Media's takeover, the tyre company's chief executive Marco Tronchetti Provera said on Sunday.