BRIEF-C2FO announces 5-yr partnership extension with Tech Data Corp
* C2FO announces five-year global partnership extension with Tech Data Corporation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 12 VAKOMTEK SA:
* Q1 NET LOSS 586,902 ZLOTYS VERSUS PROFIT OF 108,409 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
* Q1 REVENUE 6.7 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 10.5 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* C2FO announces five-year global partnership extension with Tech Data Corporation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, June 20 Britain's thriving car industry could be permanently damaged and its supply chains crippled if the country falls out of the European Union without an interim deal, senior executives warned on Tuesday.