BRIEF-Inventiva announces new compelling data on Odiparcil/IVA336
* INVENTIVA ANNOUNCES NEW COMPELLING DATA ON ODIPARCIL/IVA336 TO BE PRESENTED AT MPS SOCIETY NATIONAL CONFERENCE
June 28 VALBIOTIS SAS
* ANNOUNCES EXERCISE OF OVERALLOTMENT OPTION, BRINGING FUNDS RAISED IN IPO TO EUR 12.5 MILLION Source text: bit.ly/2tjrBCQ Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)
* INVENTIVA ANNOUNCES NEW COMPELLING DATA ON ODIPARCIL/IVA336 TO BE PRESENTED AT MPS SOCIETY NATIONAL CONFERENCE
BOSTON, June 29 The U.S. Internal Revenue Service is probing whether a patient-assistance charity wrongly gave a benefit to its pharmaceutical company donors by returning most of the money they donated as payments for drugs they make, court papers show.