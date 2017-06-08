June 8 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc

* Valeant announces sale of Inova Pharmaceuticals for $930 million

* Valeant - deal for $930 million in cash.

* Valeant - ‍will use proceeds from sale to permanently repay term loan debt under its senior secured credit facility​

* Valeant says transaction is expected to close in second half of 2017

* Valeant - agreement to sell inova pharmaceuticals business to company owned by funds advised and managed by pacific equity partners and carlyle group