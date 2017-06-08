June 8 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc :

* Valeant CEO Papa says it is not his goal to get the company's debt down to zero‍​

* Valeant CEO Papa says the "right place" for the company's debt is "somewhere in the range of $15 billion - $20 billion"

* Valeant CEO Papa says he expects Dendreon sale to close mid-2017