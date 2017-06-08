BRIEF-Kalytera Therapeutics says Robert Farrell will assume role of interim CEO
* Kalytera Therapeutics Inc - Robert Farrell, J.D., president and cfo of Kalytera, will assume role of interim chief executive officer
June 8 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc :
* Valeant CEO Papa says it is not his goal to get the company's debt down to zero
* Valeant CEO Papa says the "right place" for the company's debt is "somewhere in the range of $15 billion - $20 billion"
* Valeant CEO Papa says he expects Dendreon sale to close mid-2017 Further company coverage:
* Psivida submits marketing authorization application (maa) for approval of durasert™ three-year treatment for posterior segment uveitis in European Union